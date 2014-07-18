(Recasts with FAA order)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration issued an order on Thursday night prohibiting
American aircraft from flying over eastern Ukraine following the
downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in that region.
Citing "recent events and the potential for continued
hazardous activities," the FAA said the restricted area included
the entire Simferopol and Dnepropetrovsk flight information
regions.
"This action expands a prohibition of U.S. flight operations
issued by the FAA in April, over the Crimean region of Ukraine
and adjacent areas of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," the
agency said.
It added that no scheduled U.S. airlines were currently
flying routes through the airspace.
Earlier in the day, the FAA said American air carriers had
voluntarily agreed to avoid flying through airspace near
Russia's border with Ukraine after the crash.
The FAA said its April order, known as a Notice to Airmen,
was prompted by "unilateral and illegal action by Russia to
assert control over Crimean airspace," including international
airspace administered by Ukraine. In March, Russia annexed
Crimea.
The FAA said Russia's actions at the time had created "the
potential for conflicting air traffic control instructions from
Ukrainian and Russian authorities" and a risk of civil aircraft
being misidentified by authorities.
The FAA's April order also warned U.S. operators and pilots
flying in other parts of Ukraine, including Kiev, Lvov,
Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa, to "exercise extreme caution due to
the continuing potential for instability."
The FAA said that its April order, which will remain in
effect until April 23, 2015, did not cover the specific airspace
where the Malaysian flight went down on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ken Wills)