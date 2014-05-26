DONETSK, Ukraine May 26 Three Ukrainian
helicopter gunships mounted a heavy attack on the rebel-held
international airport terminal at Donetsk on Monday, firing
rockets and cannon and throwing out decoy flares as militants
shot at them from the ground.
A Reuters photographer watched the Mi-24 helicopters rake
the recently built, concrete-and-glass building of Sergei
Prokofiev International Airport and also strike targets near the
runway, sending up a new plume of heavy, black smoke.
A battle for the airport had been under way for some three
hours in a fierce and dramatic confrontation just a day after
Ukraine elected a new president, Petro Poroshenko.
