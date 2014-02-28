MOSCOW Feb 28 The international airport in Simferopol, the main city in Ukraine's Crimea region, is not allowing flights from the national capital Kiev following the airport's takeover by armed men, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

The report could not immediately be confirmed. Contacted by telephone, an airport information official said only one flight from Kiev had been delayed but other flights had been coming and going from Simferopol without any problems.