U.S. governors want say on Trump's infrastructure plan
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. governors are flagging hundreds of "shovel-ready" projects they regard as high-priority for President Donald Trump's plan to fix the nation's infrastructure.
(Adds flights from Moscow allowed)
KIEV, March 11 The main airport in Ukraine's Crimea on Tuesday cancelled incoming flights from the capital Kiev but allowed several planes from Moscow to land, five days before a referendum called to join the Black Sea region to Russia.
A Ukrainian airline plane was turned back on its way from Kiev to Simferopol, the region's main city, and returned to the capital. Airport passenger information also showed an incoming flight from Istanbul, Turkey, had been cancelled.
But several flights came in from Moscow.
Armed pro-Russia groups have taken over control of the airport but until now had been allowing it to function normally for passenger traffic.
Tension has increased in the region before Sunday's referendum which pro-Russian leaders, backed by Russian forces, have called despite it being denounced as illegal by Ukraine's new rulers and Western governments.
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 180 percent from a year earlier in its largest quarterly profit ever, due to a pickup in panel prices.