(Adds update tag to headline field)
* Ukrainian government warplanes carry out airstrikes
* One man killed by shrapnel from shell
* Rebels declared 'people's republics' in eastern Ukraine
By Sabina Zawadzki and Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, May 26 Ukrainian government
warplanes carried out airstrikes against pro-Russian rebels who
seized Donetsk international airport on Monday, triggering a
battle in and around the complex in a show of force by both
sides after the election of a new president.
Reuters journalists saw black smoke billowing from the area
of the airport after repeated explosions and gunfire, while jets
roared overhead. A security official also said paratroops had
landed in one of the fiercest clashes since violence broke out
in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine some two months ago.
Loud thuds sounded from the area but after four to five
hours Ukrainian soldiers appeared to have pushed back at least
some of the separatists towards the town, though it was not
clear if the army had recovered control of the airport.
There was no full account from either side of casualties.
But the press service of the regional administration said one
man had been killed and two injured from shrapnel of a shell
which struck a part of the railway station serving the airport.
Saying that a deadline had passed at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT) for
separatist militants to lay down their arms, a spokesman for the
Ukrainian joint forces' security operation in the region said
two Sukhoi Su-25 jets had carried out strafing runs, firing
warning shots around Sergei Prokofiev International Airport.
"In reply, the guerrillas opened fire at random from all
types of weapon," he said, before a MiG-29 jet also took part.
A second spokesman, Vladislav Seleznyov, said: "A MiG-29
carried out an airstrike on the area where the terrorists were
concentrated."
"CLEANING UP THE AREA"
The first spokesman said the militants had then spread out
across the territory of the airport, whose state-of-the-art main
terminal was built only for the 2012 European soccer
championships held in Ukraine. "Right now at the airport,
paratroops have landed and are cleaning up the area."
He appeared to mean that troops had landed by helicopter.
The action, after an overnight move by rebels of the Donetsk
People's Republic to take over the airport, looked like a
forceful first act by Petro Poroshenko, the billionaire who
swept to the presidency on Sunday. He said he would not treat
with "terrorists", despite calls from Russia for Kiev not to
step up its halting military operations in the east of Ukraine.
Seleznyov said a helicopter had been in action to destroy an
anti-aircraft battery being used by rebels. He denied a report
from the rebel side that a helicopter had been brought down.
He later said the rebels had received reinforcements -
though he did not say from whom - adding that fighting had now
entered "an active phase. Government forces, he said, aimed to
clear rebels from the airport. He declined to give casualties.
Warnings were issued by radio for inhabitants of residential
blocks in districts closest to the airport to stay inside and,
if shooting occurred, to take refuge in communal cellars.
A local news website published a photograph of three men in
camouflage with a rapid-fire grenade launcher pointing skywards
on what appeared to be the modern glass and concrete roof of the
airport terminal. It said they were separatist rebels.
One Reuters journalist, leaving a vantage point in one
block, saw armed rebels gathered on lower floors of the building
while Ukrainian soldiers moved around on streets nearby.
Earlier, Reuters journalists saw three trucks carrying armed
militants heading towards the airport and also spotted at least
four armed men positioned on the airport roof. Representatives
of the Donetsk People's Republic said they had taken over the
airport and wanted to clear it of government forces there.
Donetsk, a city of a million that is effectively the capital
of the industrial Donbass region, is largely in the hands of
pro-Russian separatists who prevented local people taking part
in the presidential election on Sunday.
Donetsk airport authorities announced its closure to flights
early on Monday after the separatists came to the facility to
demand the withdrawal from the area of Ukrainian forces, who
have been policing the perimeter.
The pro-Moscow rebels have declared autonomous "people's
republics" in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk following
makeshift referendums on May 11. They say the two regions are no
longer part of Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Yannis Behrakis in Donetsk and Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev; writing by Alastair Macdonald and Richard
Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)