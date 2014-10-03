* Ukraine sees further signs of direct Russian involvement
* Donetsk airport has strategic value
* Swiss Red Cross worker killed by mortar bomb on Thursday
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Oct 3 Ukraine accused Russian forces on
Friday of helping separatists step up pressure on government
troops holding the main airport in the eastern city of Donetsk,
threatening a fragile ceasefire.
Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said Ukrainian forces had
repelled several separatist attacks on the airport in the past
24 hours but "non-stop fighting" continued and "significant
numbers of armour, heavy artillery and troops" had moved into
the area.
"The Russians have sent in a full unit of drones over the
airport, directed by Russian specialists, in order to carry out
air reconnaissance and to direct fire," he told journalists.
Mortar and artillery fire has increased between separatists
and government troops in rebel-controlled Donetsk, the east's
main industrial hub, in recent days after a lull last week.
A Swiss Red Cross worker was killed on Thursday night by a
mortar bomb that landed near the organisation's office in the
city.
Seven Ukrainian soldiers died in a single strike by tank
fire on their armoured personnel transporter on Monday and at
least 10 people were killed when shelling hit a school
playground in Donetsk and a public transit mini-van in a street
nearby on Wednesday.
Each side has blamed the other in the attacks. Government
forces say they are observing the ceasefire and returning fire
only when they are fired on.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said that
separatists had been responsible for the death of Red Cross
worker Laurent DuPasquier, but the Russian foreign ministry in a
statement on Friday said the mortar bomb fire that killed him
had come from territory controlled by Ukrainian forces.
MOVE TOWARD MARIUPOL
Two Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 9 others had
been wounded in the past 24 hours, Lysenko said.
Lysenko said that government forces still had control of the
airport, a strategic point with modernised runways able to take
heavy transporter planes. Defences had been strengthened.
Lysenko also said that in the south of Ukraine, on the coast
of the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian intelligence had also reported
that more Russian armour and a Russian reconnaissance unit had
moved in near the town of Mariupol.
Mariupol, which is defended by Kiev government forces, is of
strategic importance since its loss could help open up a route
for Russian-backed forces to the Crimean peninsula, which was
annexed by Russia in March.
Lysenko said though the ceasefire was almost a month old,
the separatists were still not respecting the truce.
"Since the attacking side has not ceased fire, the Ukrainian
side is not pulling back its arms and is continuing to defend
its positions. But the Ukrainian army is not conducting
attacking, offensive manoeuvres," he said.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is hoping a strong
mandate for his peace plan will emerge from a parliamentary
election on Oct. 26, called the ceasefire on Sept. 5 after
battlefield reverses which Kiev ascribed to Russian forces
entering the fray. Moscow denies this.
Poroshenko appears to be seeking to try to calm the waters
ahead of the election. But large-scale loss of life among
Ukrainian forces could call into question his strategy and
bolster opponents who call for a more militant line to be taken.
The latest U.N. estimate says that more than 3,500 people
have died in the conflict - including Ukrainian forces, rebels
and civilians - which erupted in the east after pro-Western
leaders took power in Kiev following street protests that chased
Moscow-backed president, Viktor Yanukovich, from power.
Ukrainian defence officials say many hundreds of Russian
troops have also been killed, though Moscow denies the
involvement of any of its troops in the conflict despite what
Kiev and the West says is incontrovertible proof.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; additional reporting by Thomas
Grove in Moscow; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)