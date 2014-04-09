* Oligarch Akhmetov mediating with pro-Russia activists
* After backing Yanukovich, seeks new political allies
* Coal and steel boss is major player in east Ukraine
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, April 9 Ukraine's richest man has seized
on the stand-off between the Kiev authorities and pro-Russia
separatists to help forge new political alliances following the
overthrow of his former ally, President Viktor Yanukovich.
Steel and mining magnate Rinat Akhmetov is drawing on his
local clout in Donetsk to negotiate with separatist protesters
to end their occupation of state buildings in the eastern city,
his industrial fiefdom where Yanukovich was once the governor.
Since Monday, sources close to him say, Akhmetov has been
actively involved in talking to the rebels - even sympathising
with some of their demands - while urging law-enforcement
agencies to stay their hand in using force to end the stand-off.
The move is not without its risks. If he miscues, those
close to him say, he could be accused of toeing Moscow's line
and will find himself at odds with Ukraine's new leaders. That
might put in jeopardy the very businesses he aims to protect.
Commentators say the 47-year-old Akhmetov, whose fortune is
estimated by Forbes magazine at $11.4 billion, is trying to use
the crisis in eastern Ukraine to re-position himself and protect
his huge business concerns in the post-Yanukovich landscape.
But equally, the new leadership needs him and his clout,
especially in a region where much of Ukraine's population and
industrial capacity are concentrated and whose ties to Russia
make it crucial to relations with the Kremlin.
A local Donetsk boy, son of a miner from the ethnic Tatar
minority, Akhmetov's business interests reach deep into
traditional mining areas of the Russian-speaking Donbass region.
He has about 300,000 people on his payroll.
That can translate into useful support for the new leaders
in a part of the country where people are strongly influenced by
Russian cross-border propaganda and look askance at the
pro-Western "Euromaidan" uprising in Kiev that toppled
Yanukovich.
SWEETS AND SCHOOLBOOKS
Akhmetov emerged into the public consciousness out of bloody
regional gang wars in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet
Union as head of a private business empire that now reaches into
steel, mining, energy and the media.
Soccer-mad, he owns the FC Shakhtar club, its flying
saucer-like stadium and star-studded multinational squad. Along
with the kind of wealth that made headlines when he bought a
$200-million London apartment, Shakhtar has brought him
international celebrity. Yet despite sitting in parliament for
several years, he is rarely spotted in public - at least,
outside of a stadium.
In Donetsk, a steel and mining hub with a population of a
million, he has a stock of popular appeal, conducting himself
often with the panache and patronage of a generous feudal lord.
He has been known to send sweets to Donetsk's schoolchildren
on Valentine's Day or textbooks at the start of the school year.
Western governments also recognise him as a major player.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier flew to meet
Akhmetov in Donetsk last month, calling him a man "whose word
counts round here" and expressing confidence that he and other
"oligarchs" were ready to resist any move by Russia to hive off
the Russian-speaking east as it did Crimea.
Akhmetov's System Capital Management, the corporate hub of
his various businesses and holdings, has offices in the capital
Kiev. He bought up and is re-fitting the old Soviet-era TsUM
department store right by the Euromaidan protest area.
But his close identification with the deposed Yanukovich,
whose election campaign he backed in 2009-10, means he is far
from popular in the capital. He stayed well clear of protests
during the three months of turmoil leading up to Yanukovich's
flight to Russia, though he and fellow oligarchs did rush out
appeals for restraint during the final, bloody denouement.
In his much publicised contacts with pro-Russian activists
who took over the regional administration building in Donetsk on
Sunday, he has sympathised with their calls for upgrading the
status of the Russian language in Ukraine and came out strongly
against any use of force by authorities to end their sit-in.
If security forces stormed the building, he "would be with
the people", Ukrainska Pravda news site quoted him as saying.
At the same time he urged the separatists to tone down some
of their demands, such as an independent "Donetsk Republic", and
to hold constructive negotiations with the government.
He favours decentralisation of power - along lines already
being drawn up by the new leadership - but is at pains to
differentiate this from Moscow's call for "federalism", which
Kiev says would be a precursor to the break-up of the country.
Though he insists he backs only a united Ukraine, his aides
acknowledge that he runs the risk of Russia's propaganda machine
exploiting his sympathy for some of the separatists' demands,
particularly on language rights.
"He is trying to achieve a solution in such a way that it
will not be used for propaganda by Moscow," said a source close
to Akhmetov.
BREAKING WITH VIKTOR
He has stayed well clear of contacts with Yanukovich since
the deposed leader fled to Russia in late February, aides said.
"He has not met Viktor Yanukovich, or any members of his
family, since Feb. 22, when he spoke to him in Donetsk and
encouraged him to resign," said Jock Mendoza-Wilson, director of
international and investor relations at SCM.
His denunciation of the bloodshed in late February, when
police opened fired and more than 100 people were killed, played
a part in resolving the crisis. But he will have to work hard
all the same to rid himself of the association with Yanukovich
and forge new alliances.
Aides say his relations are good with Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk and boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko, who is
likely to remain a political force even though he has bowed out
of the presidential race.
In the run-up to a presidential election on May 25, however,
commentators say Akhmetov's support for one or other of the
political factions and leaders could become crucial.
The frontrunners in this race are the flamboyant former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and confectionery tycoon Petro
Poroshenko. Akhmetov's relations with Tymoshenko
have long been strained as the two belong to competing business
clans. However, "they managed to co-exist", said a source close
to Akhmetov.
Some commentators say Akhmetov may choose to back an outside
candidate, Mykhailo Dobkin, a former governor of Kharkiv region
who represents Yanukovich's now rudderless Party of Regions and
is personally close to the Donetsk billionaire.
Akhmetov, however, may feel such an alliance could backfire
on him as he studies his options for fostering a political
environment that can secure his businesses and help them thrive.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Will Waterman)