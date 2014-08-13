MOSCOW Aug 13 Russia's food safety watchdog
said on Wednesday it is banning imports of certain types of
alcohol from Ukraine, in a move that threatened to further
escalate a crisis in relations between the two countries over a
pro-Russian uprising in eastern Ukraine.
"While conducting government supervision over the
circulation of foodstuffs, on investigating vodka, beer and
beer-related drinks there were identified repeated violations of
legal requirements in the area of consumer rights," the agency
said in a statement.
Rospotrebnadzor, the watchdog whose role is to protect
Russian consumers, said it will ban from Friday imports of
Obolon beer, beer-related drinks produced by SUN InBev Ukraine
and spirits made by the Ukrainian Distribution Company.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Alexander Winning;
Editing by Jason Bush)