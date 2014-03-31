MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's largest privately
owned financial group, Alfa Group, said instability in Ukraine
was hurting its financial position and estimated its exposure to
the neighbouring country at $781 million.
Turmoil in Ukraine, where protesters toppled pro-Moscow
President Viktor Yanukovich and a pro-Western government has
been installed, has pushed the economy to the brink of
bankruptcy, worrying lenders about outstanding loans.
"Continued instability in Ukraine has a significant negative
impact on the operations and financial position of ABH Ukraine
Group," ABH Financial Limited said on Monday
ABH Financial Limited is part of Alfa Group, which includes
Russia's Alfa Bank.
At the end of 2013, ABH Financial Limited, controlled by
billionaires Mikhail Fridman, German Khan and Alexei Kuzmichova,
had balance sheet commitments from ABH Ukraine Group of $237
million and loans of $544 million to Ukrainian borrowers.
ABH Ukraine, also part of Alfa Group, controls Alfa Bank
Ukraine.
ABH Financial said it was looking at various ways of
improving liquidity, including possible help from shareholders.
Separately, the board of Alfa Bank said it would sell its
19.9 percent stake in Alfa Bank Ukraine. It did not name a
buyer. The remaining 80 percent is owned by ABH Ukraine Group.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Erica Billingham)