* Anti-corruption fight disappoints as anniversary nears
* Company executive says he is victim of political intrigue
* Coal imported from South Africa as supplies disrupted
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Feb 18 The former power company executive
yanked up his trouser leg to show the electronic bracelet round
his ankle that would alert police if he tried to make a run for
it from Kiev.
"And all this when I am not guilty of anything and there has
been no crime," said Volodymyr Zinevich.
Zinevich, 45, once director of Ukraine's state energy firm
Ukrinterenergo, is suspected of embezzlement from a botched deal
to buy South African coal last year. The imports were to make up
for a shortfall in supplies caused by the war in eastern
Ukraine.
A contract he signed for importing 1 million tonnes of coal
to keep power plants operating was ended in November after three
deliveries, when questions arose about the quality of the coal.
Prosecutors say Zinevich imported coal which was unsuitable
for use. Questions were also raised over the price at which it
was sold to end-users.
Nobody else has been named in the affair. Zinevich, whose
company was given the tender by the government to find a foreign
source of coal, denies wrongdoing and says he is a casualty of
high-level political intrigue.
Is he involved in a scheme of the sort that has made Ukraine
a no-go area for foreign investors for years?
Or is he, as he says, victim of competing political
interests behind the scenes despite the Maidan revolution a year
ago and commitments by the new pro-Western leadership to end
shady dealings and corruption?
Whatever the truth, cases like that of Zinevich with
undercurrents of arbitrary justice and political scheming raise
awkward questions about the state of Ukraine which the
"EuroMaidan revolution", a year on, has still not found a
lasting answer to.
Ukraine will mark the first anniversary of the ousting of
the pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich next weekend,
honouring the memory of the 100 or so civilians killed in
protests against him.
He fled to Russia on Feb. 21 after the shootings which
climaxed months of protests against his policy swerve away from
European integration and against the sleaze and corruption that
marked his four years in power.
CRITICAL MISSION
President Petro Poroshenko and the other pro-Western leaders
who emerged have pledged to build a more just society and root
out the corruption that threatens Ukraine perhaps as much as the
bitter war raging in the east with pro-Russian separatists.
That mission is even more critical now with Western
governments saying they will not pour money into a dysfunctional
state.
In one brutal European Union appraisal, British Foreign
Minister Philip Hammond described Ukraine's economy as a "sink
of corruption".
As the anniversary approaches, the mood among many
Ukrainians is disillusionment and resentment that no-one yet has
been put on trial for the killings, something widely seen as a
cover-up highlighting the malaise of a sick society.
"For a year nothing has happened. No-one has appeared in
court. No-one is in jail. There's the impression that no-one
wants to get to the truth," Igor Kulchytsky, whose 65-year-old
father, Volodymyr, was one of those shot dead on Kiev's
Independence Square, told Reuters.
SHADOW ECONOMY
In truth, rooting out corruption is not easy in a country
where much of the public service functions with a flow of
illicit payments that guarantee work is carried out or, often,
to ensure that no steps are taken.
According to an estimate by Kiev's small foreign investment
community, the shadow economy may account for as much as 60
percent of the economy as a whole.
Corporate malpractice is prevalent among state companies
too, the prime minister says. The state gas company Naftogaz,
for instance, has been specifically targeted by the
International Monetary Fund as in need of a total re-make.
"They teem with (illegal) money," Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said of state companies.
But there has been no consensus yet, despite months of talk,
in finding someone to head a newly created "anti-corruption"
body to be the arrow-head of the attack.
Needing to act to stem growing popular resentment,
Poroshenko axed his prosecutor-general, Vitaly Yarema, whose
office is blamed for failing to find those guilty of the Maidan
shootings and for lack of action against the Ukrainian assets of
Yanukovich and his circle.
Zinevich believes Yarema's office was behind his case too.
He suggests it was pressured into victimising him because the
new leadership needed a showcase to demonstrate it was robustly
attacking corruption.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor general's office said:
"Vitaly Yarema is not commenting on this case."
The contract Zinevich signed was for delivery of 1 million
tonnes of South African coal -- half of which was delivered
before the investigation started against him.
Investigators say the coal he imported did not meet national
standards. Yarema said Zinevich had caused damage to the state
to the tune of $25 million.
"I think prosecutor Yarema needed a loud scandal that would
draw people's attention, so they could say: 'Look at what we are
doing to fight corruption'," Zinevich told Reuters in an
interview.
Zinevich, who is under house arrest, denies there was any
loss to the state and says he made no illegal profit from the
aborted deal.
"The coal was imported and it was burned ... How can you
talk about a loss when it's the price of the contract? There's
no crime. It's absurd."
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Giles Elgood)