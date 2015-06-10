By Tatiana Jancarikova and Angel Krasimirov
BRATISLAVA/SOFIA, June 9
BRATISLAVA/SOFIA, June 9 A European Union
embargo on arms imports from Russia, imposed last year in
response to a pro-Russian rebellion in Ukraine, is speeding the
demise of central Europe's remaining military ties to its former
overlord.
The sanctions have also driven a limited regional market in
locally-manufactured Russian spares to help tide central
European armed forces over in an accelerated transition to
Western weaponry.
Slovakia's defence ministry says it has to buy new air
defence radars because it is unable to service its Russian-made
models for lack of spares.
Bulgaria says it will have to take its Soviet-made jet
fighters out of use because it cannot service them, and its
defence minister told Reuters he may have to ask allies to help
patrol Bulgarian airspace.
Former Warsaw Pact members now in NATO, once heavily reliant
on Soviet military equipment, had already been gradually
switching to non-Russian supplies, a trend that reduces the
impact of disruption caused by sanctions.
However, the sanctions mean Russia has lost supply deals
earlier than anticipated, inflicting pain on an economy for
which weapons exports are a major source of revenue.
"While not a decisive factor for central and eastern
Europe's military integration with the West, as this began many
years ago, the EU sanctions on Russian weapons and parts are
certainly speeding the process up," said IHS Jane's defence
analyst Konrad Muzyka.
Although the terms of the ban allow EU members to buy
Russian parts and services needed to maintain "existing
capabilities", this only applies to contracts signed before the
sanctions were imposed, and which have not expired.
"Slovakia is currently using (air defence) radars made by a
Russian company Almaz-Antey," defence ministry spokesman Martin
Cambalik said.
"With new spare parts, their expiration date could have been
pushed to 2020. Because of sanctions, the ministry can't buy
spare parts so we'll have to launch a tender for new radars."
"EU sanctions against Russia have not necessarily changed
our priorities - we have planned to reduce dependence on Russian
arms for a long time - but they moved certain things higher on
our list of priorities," the spokesman said.
In April, Slovakia said it had agreed to buy nine U.S.-made
Black Hawk helicopters for $261 million, replacing its outdated
Russian Mi-17 fleet which it was unable to service due to lack
of spares.
Bulgaria's Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev also said that
the EU embargo affected the supply of spare parts for
Russian-made weapons, and the country's ability to service its
MIG-29 fighter jets, once the cutting edge of Warsaw Pact air
forces.
"If (the repairs) stop, MIG-29 fighters cannot perform
training and combat tasks," Nenchev told Reuters.
"This would severely hamper ... security of the airspace and
would force Bulgaria to invite allies to participate with their
forces," he said, adding that for now Bulgaria may seek Poland's
help in servicing the jets.
Asked why Bulgaria did not seek a renewal of the servicing
contract with Russia despite being allowed to under the terms of
sanctions, the defence ministry spokesman said it was advised by
the foreign ministry there could be diplomatic hurdles.
Many firms shy away even from deals not covered by sanctions
because of the risk that, if the scope of sanctions is later
expanded, their agreement will be affected.
Western states have not ruled out such an extension,
accusing Russia of backing Ukrainian rebels with arms and troops
and flouting a ceasefire. Russia denies the accusation.
RUSSIA'S LOSS, POLAND'S GAIN
Moscow remains confident about its overall arms exports,
which have recovered strongly since loss of the Pact market.
Russia says it exported $15 billion of weapons in 2014 and
has an order book worth $40 billion over the next 3-4 years,
with the biggest buyers from India, China, the Middle East and
Latin America.
No figures are available specifically for Russian arms
exports to former Pact states. But Russia has been keen to keep
sales going to those countries for as long as possible.
Dmitry Rogozin, Russian deputy prime minister in charge of
the arms industry, has held repeated meetings with Slovak
officials.
But as Russia loses trade to former satellites, Poland may be
set to gain what its former overlord has lost.
Until 1989, Poland's defence industry was closely linked to
the Soviet Union, manufacturing weapons and parts based mostly
on Soviet technologies. While the industry has been realigning
with the West since Warsaw joined NATO in 1999, a significant
capacity to service an array of Soviet-made weapons, including
fighter-bombers and helicopters, remains.
"The Polish industry is able to provide services for other
Eastern Bloc countries falling under the...embargo and still
using post-Soviet equipment," a defence ministry spokesman said.
But the EU embargo has caused shortages of spare parts even
on that already depleted market, defence ministry sources said.
Poland itself sometimes resorts to shopping around for
second-hand parts, available both in the region and sometimes as
far afield as India.
The EU sanctions hasten a transition that has been
inevitable since Russia's ex-allies rallied to former foe NATO.
While perhaps politically desirable that development will for
some time force central European states to become increasingly
inventive in maintaining defences strained at the edges.
