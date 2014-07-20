UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
KIEV, July 20 A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council said on Sunday Russia was continuing to send "heavy weaponry" and other arms to separatists fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.
"The Russian Federation is continuing to supply the separatists with heavy weaponry and other arms," Andriy Lysenko told a news conference. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.