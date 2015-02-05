(Adds quote, additional comments)
MOSCOW Feb 5 Moscow would see any decision by
the United States to give Ukraine lethal weapons as a threat to
Russia's security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich said on Thursday.
Lukashevich was responding to calls in Washington and Kiev
for the U.S. government to arm Ukrainian government forces
fighting Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine, though
Washington says it still prefers a diplomatic solution.
He said Russia was concerned by the possibility of the
United States providing Kiev with weapons, including under
legislation passed last year on providing military assistance
for Kiev.
"Taking into account the revanchist plans of the 'party of
war' in Kiev, this is not only fraught with the escalation of
the situation in the southeast (of Ukraine) but threatens the
security of the Russian Federation," he told reporters.
Lukashevich accused Kiev of using weapons in east Ukraine
that were having an effect similar to that of weapons of mass
destruction. He also expressed concern about the creation of a
joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian military force for
peacekeeping operations.
Referring to NATO plans to establish command centres in
eastern Europe to rapidly reinforce the region in the event of a
threat from Russia, Lukashevich said creating additional forces
to react near Russia's borders caused deep concern in Russia.
