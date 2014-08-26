MINSK Aug 26 Multi-lateral talks in the
Belarussian capital that included the presidents of Russia and
Ukraine were cordial and positive, EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.
Ashton, who took part in the talks, said that she had set
out the need for a cease-fire in Ukraine, the effective
management of the Russia-Ukraine border, the delivery of aid to
Ukraine in full compliance with international law, and a
political process to resolve Ukraine's internal differences.
"It was cordial but positive. There was a sense in which the
onus was on everyone to see if they could do their best to try
to resolve this," Ashton told reporters.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)