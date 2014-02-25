KIEV Feb 25 The European Union's foreign policy
chief promised Ukraine's new leaders strong international
support on Tuesday, including to fight an economic crisis, and
urged Russia to let the country move forward "in the way it
chooses".
Catherine Ashton, the first senior foreign official to visit
Kiev since Viktor Yanukovich was ousted as president, underlined
the importance of Ukraine's territorial integrity in a signal to
former Soviet master Moscow not to intervene unilaterally.
"So we are here to say we want to support and help the
country to stay strong and to go forward in the way it chooses
to," Ashton told reporters after a second day of talks in the
Ukrainian capital Kiev.
"We also think it is very important to send a strong message
about the territorial integrity, and the unity and the
independence of Ukraine."
Ukrainian parliamentarians have reported what they regard as
"dangerous signs of separatism", a reference to concerns that
Russian-speaking regions in the east and south might rebel or
even try to break away with Russian support.
Ashton expressed hope that the new government being formed
following Yanukovich's removal from power on Saturday would
quickly come up with a plan to tackle the economic crisis.
She spelled out no details of any foreign financial
assistance, but made clear the EU would work with the
International Monetary Fund even though the IMF would make its
own assessment of the situation.
"They will make their own decision, they have their own
rules ... but are an important part of the jigsaw puzzle of
trying to offer support," Ashton said.
She said a combination of short-term help and the role of
long-term investment were needed.