Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KIEV Ukraine's military blamed separatists for a shell attack on a cultural centre in Donetsk where humanitarian aid was being given out and which it said killed at least seven people on Friday.
A statement said the separatists had used "a cynical terrorist act" to try to undermine a meeting of the so-called 'contact group' involving Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as rebel leaders.
A 'contact group' meeting had been planned to take place in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, but rebels said it had been called off because of foot-dragging by Ukraine.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.