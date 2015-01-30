KIEV Ukraine's military blamed separatists for a shell attack on a cultural centre in Donetsk where humanitarian aid was being given out and which it said killed at least seven people on Friday.

A statement said the separatists had used "a cynical terrorist act" to try to undermine a meeting of the so-called 'contact group' involving Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as rebel leaders.

A 'contact group' meeting had been planned to take place in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, but rebels said it had been called off because of foot-dragging by Ukraine.

