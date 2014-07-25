By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, July 25
SYDNEY, July 25 Australia will send 100
additional police and some defence force personnel to Europe to
join a planned Dutch-led international security force to secure
the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash site, Prime Minister
Tony Abbott said on Friday.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers, some of whom
will be armed, will join a contingent of 90 AFP officers already
in London waiting for a deal with Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko to be approved by Ukraine's parliament.
"This is a humanitarian mission, with a clear and simple
objective," Abbott told reporters. "I expect the operation on
the ground in Ukraine, should the deployment go ahead, to last
no longer than a few weeks."
Abbott announced on Thursday that 50 police officers had
been deployed to London ahead of the mission, but a police
spokeswoman said on Friday that the number was 90. It was
unclear why the discrepancy had occurred.
On Tuesday, Abbott said that Russian-backed rebels who
control the area were tampering with evidence on "an industrial
scale" and argued that outside police or possibly military
forces were needed to ensure that did not continue.
The Boeing 777 was shot down last week in eastern
Ukraine en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298
passengers and crew on board. Twenty eight Australians were
killed.
