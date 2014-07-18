SYDNEY, July 18 An Australian couple who lost a
son and daughter-in-law on a Malaysian Airlines jet that
disappeared in March are again mourning after more relatives
were killed when their plane was downed in Ukraine, media
reported on Friday.
Irene and George Burrows, from Biloela in central Queensland
state, were the parents of Rodney Burrows, who vanished along
with his wife Mary and the other 237 passengers and crew of
Flight MH370 in March.
The couple's step-granddaugther, Maree Rizk, and her husband
Albert were on board MH17 which crashed in Ukraine on Thursday
with the loss of all 298 people on board, Australian media
reported.
"It has been a very trying day," Irene's son Greg Burrows
told The Courier Mail newspaper. "This has just blown everyone
clean out of the water."
Officials have not released the names of passengers on
board, which included 28 Australians. Queensland police did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
U.S. officials and Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott
said they strongly suspected the Malaysia Airlines
Boeing 777 was downed by a sophisticated surface-to-air
missile fired by Ukrainian separatists backed by Moscow.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ron Popeski)