* Ukraine crisis fallout weighs on Raiffeisen, Bank Austria

* Fear of Russian countersanctions casts cloud over banks

* More pain looms as Budapest tackles banks over FX loans

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Oct 2 There is no retreating from central and eastern Europe (CEE) for Austrian banks who have spent fortunes over many years to establish their franchise in a region now feeling the effects of crisis in Ukraine.

Western sanctions on Moscow over accusations it is backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and the potential for the Kremlin to hit back hard threaten Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and UniCredit Bank Austria, whose earnings depend heavily on Russia.

But a wholesale retreat to Austria -- a tiny market with some of Europe's lowest lending margins - is no option. That leaves the CEE region, underbanked and set to grow faster on average than western Europe, their best bet for future earnings.

That means hanging on in Russia, for instance.

"We are keeping the level of our business (in Russia) flat," RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told reporters on Thursday, adding he saw signs that the conflict was de-escalating.

Banks are also struggling to absorb punitive steps by Hungary to recoup money they made via free-wheeling lending in CEE after the Berlin Wall fell more than two decades ago.

With economic malaise gripping the entire continent, these are worrying times for lenders squeezed by tough banking levies and increased regulatory pressure to strengthen balance sheets.

While some countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic are solid and have well-capitalised banks, others in the Balkans and southeastern Europe like Croatia - which is in its seventh year of recession - and Bulgaria and Serbia cause concern.

Banks are already suffering, with CEE exposed to some of the harshest economic scenarios in the EU's ongoing stress tests, which means big European banks doing business there will have to have to hold extra capital.

Banks across the CEE region are tightening their focus on the most promising markets, cutting costs and holding on for better times.

Raiffeisen warned last month it expected its first annual loss in 2014 due to writedowns in Ukraine as non-performing loans (NPLs) mount and to Budapest's clawing back money from banks that it says gouged borrowers.

Rival Erste Group, which has now lost more money in Hungary than it made there in the boom years, forecasts a record 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) as it cleans up its CEE balance sheets, a step Bank Austria took in 2013 when it lost 1.6 billion.

Still, Bank Austria made 12.5 billion euros in profit before tax in the region from 2000 to 2013, dwarfing the 4.4 billion in writedowns it had to take, its chief executive noted in July, underscoring the importance of the region's earnings potential.

RUSSIAN ROULETTE

Morgan Stanley analysts said Raiffeisen's warning of risks from the Ukraine crisis could signal issues at CEE market leader UniCredit. A similar increase in NPLs and risk coverage as at RBI implied an additional 350-400 million euros in loan-loss provisions for the Italian lender, it estimated.

A spokesman for Unicredit declined to comment.

Raiffeisen has said sanctions on Russia - where it is a top 10 lender - have had little impact so far but that it could not rule out more pain in the medium term. UniCredit has taken a similar line.

It is a bitter pill for Austrian bankers who have opposed sanctions on Russia, a key business partner and energy supplier.

One senior banker told Reuters he felt betrayed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said had assured Austrian executives over lunch when he visited in June that Moscow had no designs on eastern Ukraine.

The banker seemed at a loss about how to respond, saying: "We cannot act, only react."

Ukraine's crisis and a Russian economic downturn pose major risks for banks with big exposure there, Austria's Financial Market Authority watchdog said in August.

Measured by assets, foreign-owned banks had a steady 7.7 percent share of the Russian market in 2013, including UniCredit with 1.6 percent, Societe Generale at 1.5 percent and Raiffeisen at 1.2 percent, according to Raiffeisen Research.

The danger is that sanctions on a faltering Russian economy will limit lending growth, increase bad loans and curb bank profitability over the next 6-12 months, Raiffeisen said in a research report last month when sanctions were tightened.

"The fear is of Russian countersanctions that would put foreign banks at a disadvantage to Russian banks," such as higher capital requirements or banning Russian groups from having accounts at foreign banks, one Austrian official said.

HUNGARY WOES

In trouble spot Hungary, the state is forcing banks to compensate clients around $4 billion for past charges on loans that courts and the government found unfair.

Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit this week that more pain loomed as Budapest prepares to make banks convert household foreign currency loans into forints next year.

Raiffeisen will inject up to 200 million euros more capital this year to its labouring Hungarian unit, the subsidiary's chief executive, Heinz Wiedner, told the Summit.

Similar problems could surface in places like Croatia, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine, Berenberg analysts noted.

These could come to light as big banks' balance sheets undergo intense scrutiny before the European Central Bank takes on direct supervision of major euro zone lenders in November.

"We estimate there are 8 billion euros of hidden losses on retail FX loans in CEE that may crystallise ahead of the ECB (testing)," they wrote. They saw Erste most exposed with expected losses of 0.9 billion and Raiffeisen at 0.6 billion.

The bank health checks could force some lenders to rethink their CEE strategy and even withdraw from parts of the region, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's regional banking expert told the Summit.

The pressure is showing on bank valuations. Raiffeisen trades on a 12-month forward price to book value ratio of 0.5 and UniCredit and Erste at 0.7 versus a median 1.1 for their peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For more stories from the Summit see: (1 US dollar = 0.7946 euro)