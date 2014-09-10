* State to help with short working hours, export promotion
* Crisis scenarios for exposed banks "not in foreground"
* Austria braces for lasting impact from Ukraine crisis
By Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields
VIENNA, Sept 10 Austria pledged on Wednesday to
shelter companies and workers from the brunt of the economic
fallout from Ukraine's political crisis, which officials said
they feared could last some time.
Officials put no firm costs on steps agreed with employers,
unions, farmers and industry to cushion the blow from Western
sanctions on Russia over accusations it fomented a separatist
uprising in Ukraine, and from counter-sanctions by Moscow.
The government mostly drew on its current tool box of
support measures, including subsidies for companies that have to
cut staff working hours. It freed up an extra 2.5 million euros
($3.2 million) to promote exports and promised loan guarantees
for businesses that have to restructure due to the crisis.
"There are a variety of instruments that can be developed
further and we began with today's meeting because we fear that
the crisis will not be over in a month," Social Democrat
Chancellor Werner Faymann told reporters.
"We wish it were over this afternoon, but we expect negative
developments in the medium term," added Faymann, who has praised
sanctions in the face of grumbling from the business community.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said earlier that
relief measures would not scupper the budget as Austria faces a
broader economic slowdown.
The head of the Austrian Economic Chambers, Christoph Leitl,
told ORF sanctions would mean Austrian companies might loose out
on about 500 million euros of revenues this year.
The Austrian economy grew by just 0.2 percent in the second
quarter. The central bank has slashed its 2014 growth forecast
to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent, and other forecasters are set
to follow suit.
DEFICIT LIMITS
Still, Schelling reaffirmed his commitment to respecting EU
rules limiting members' budget deficits to 3 percent of gross
domestic product. Austria's deficit is set to widen to 2.7
percent this year before narrowing again.
"We have to learn from the crisis that we didn't have a euro
crisis but rather a debt crisis," said Schelling, who took
office when his predecessor quit in a row over tax reform.
"We can expect that those countries calling for loosening
the stability pacts must get the message that this doesn't solve
the problem, but perhaps makes it worse," he said.
In Paris, Finance Minister Michel Sapin announced France
would need until 2017 to bring its deficit down to 3 percent,
breaking its promise to reach that goal by 2015.
Faymann said enough funds were on hand to help finance
"short work" but they might have to be topped up later.
Austria traditionally uses "short work" - staff at struggling
companies work fewer hours but still get nearly full pay thanks
to subsidies - to address sharp economic downturns.
Exports to Russia in the first half fell 12 percent to 1.55
billion euros, making it Austria's 11th-biggest export market
and fourth-biggest outside the European Union after the United
States, Switzerland and now China.
Russia accounts for less than 3 percent of Austria's foreign
trade, and officials have estimated that 11,000 jobs could be at
risk from the crisis over Russia, a crucial energy supplier.
Lenders Raiffeisen Bank International and
UniCredit Bank Austria rely on Russia for profits.
Mitterlehner said crisis scenarios for helping banks exposed
to Russia were "not in the foreground" at this stage.
