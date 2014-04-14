VIENNA, April 14 Vienna prosecutors are
investigating several people close to the ousted Ukrainian
government on suspicion of money-laundering and sanctions
violations, Austrian law enforcement officials said.
The Austrian justice ministry said "numerous" persons were
being investigated over money-laundering and other crimes,
including former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and his son
Oleksii.
"The justice ministry has asked Ukraine's public prosecutor
to submit a letter of request in which it would make its
suspicions more concrete," it said in a written answer to a
parliamentary question from the NEOS party.
A spokesman for the Vienna prosecutors' office declined to
say who the other people under suspicion were.
"There are currently investigations but I can't say against
whom," he said on Monday.
Switzerland's public prosecutor has also opened two formal
money-laundering investigations into unnamed associates of
toppled President Viktor Yanukovich, who is suspected of human
rights abuses and misuse of state funds.
Dozens of Ukrainians have had their assets frozen in the
European Union and Switzerland at the request of Ukraine's new
government.
Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash was arrested in
Vienna last month at the request of U.S. authorities
investigating corruption charges. He was released on bail of 125
million euros ($173 million) pending a ruling on whether he can
be extradited to the United States.
