VIENNA, Sept 22 Austria got 20-25 percent less gas from Russia than contractually agreed late last week without having ordered more gas, Martin Graf, head of energy regulator Energie-Control, said on Monday.

"Twenty to 25 percent is not normal fluctuation," Graf told reporters.

He said energy companies were in touch with Gazprom to determine the reason for the reduction, but had not got an answer from Russia yet.

Graf said that this might be due to more complicated administrative processes in Russia at the moment, with documents having to be signed in the Kremlin, and that Russia may also be filling its own storage.

Graf said Austria on Saturday got 20 percent less gas. Oil and gas company OMV confirmed that it got 20-25 percent less gas from Russia on Friday.

Austrian gas storage capacities are 99 percent full at the moment, Graf said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Michael Shields)