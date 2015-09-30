UPDATE 1-China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
KIEV, Sept 30 Ukraine on Wednesday lifted an emergency import duty on cars which was imposed in 2013 to protect local producers, the state commission on foreign trade said.
A sharp contraction of the Ukrainian economy caused mostly by a separatist conflict in eastern regions more than halved car imports to 92,400 cars in 2014.
"The commission has found that the national interests of Ukraine require the discontinuation of the emergency tariffs on imports into Ukraine," the commission said in a statement.
The tariffs of 6.5 to 13 percent on car imports were imposed in March 2013, after domestic production dropped sharply while imports had risen.
The move was criticised by foreign car producers and the World Trade Organization (WTO) this year backed a Japanese complaint about the tariffs and recommended that Kiev revoke them.
Ukrainian domestic production fell by 43 percent last year to 28,751 cars. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.