KIEV, April 8 Ukraine has launched an
"anti-terrorist" operation in the eastern city of Kharkiv and
about 70 "separatists" have been arrested for seizing the
regional administration building, Ukrainian Interior Minister
Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday.
On his Facebook page, Avakov said: "An anti-terrorist
operation has been launched. The city centre is blocked along
with metro stations. Do not worry. Once we finish, we will open
them again."
Ukraine's Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by
Interfax-Ukraine news agency that those detained were suspected
of "illegal activity related to separatism, the organisation of
mass disorder, damage to human health" and breaking other laws.
