KIEV May 2 Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen
Avakov said on Friday a pilot had been killed and others wounded
after pro-Russian separatists in the eastern town of Slaviansk
used anti-aircraft missiles against Kiev's forces.
On his Facebook page, Avakov posted: "Against Ukraine's
special forces, terrorists used heavy artillery, including
grenade launchers and portable anti-aircraft missile launchers.
One pilot is dead and there are wounded."
He accused the separatists of employing professional
mercenaries.
(reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)