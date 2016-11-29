North Korean missile flew about 500 km - South Korea
SEOUL A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and was believed to have landed in waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said.
MINSK French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday that there was still an enormous amount of work to be done on the ceasefire process for eastern Ukraine but added that talks had not broken down altogether.
Ayrault was speaking after four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine's Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed separatist rebels.
"All the elements of the Minsk accords must be put in place. There is an enormous amount of work still to be done. Even if the dialogue is difficult, it is not broken," Ayrault said.
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in Taliban ambushes in south central Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday, as security forces sought to dislodge insurgents in multiple districts.