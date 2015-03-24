STOCKHOLM, March 24 Swedish fighters intercepted
four Russian planes flying in international air space over the
Baltic sea with their transponders turned off, the country's
military said on Tuesday.
Relations between the West and Russia have soured as a
result of Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine and its
annexation of Crimea, while increased Russian military activity
in the Baltic has added to tension.
Sweden, which is not a member of NATO, said it had
intercepted two Russian Backfire bombers which were being
escorted by two Flanker fighter jets.
"The threat level to Sweden has not increased, but the
Swedish armed forces track, as always, ... the increased
activity in our neighbourhood," the country's military said in a
statement.
Russia has stepped up flights near Europe's borders over the
last couple of years forcing jets from NATO countries and allies
like Sweden to scramble hundreds of times.
In December, Sweden and Denmark summoned Russia's
ambassadors to the two countries to complain about an incident
in which a Russian military jet flew with its transponder - a
communications device that makes it easier for an airplane to be
located - off and nearly collided with a commercial jet.
Russia denied its aircraft had posed any hazard to the
airliner.
In a further sign of tension, Russia's ambassador in Denmark
this weekend that said Moscow could aim nuclear missiles at
Danish warships if Denmark joins NATO's missile defence system.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)