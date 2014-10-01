* Texas-based unit deploying over next two weeks
U.S. troops and tanks will deploy across the three Baltic
states in the next two weeks on a mission designed to deliver an
unmistakeable message of NATO resolve to Moscow.
The "Ironhorse" unit, with around 700 soldiers and 20 M1A1
Abrams main battle tanks, as well as Bradley and Stryker
armoured fighting vehicles, is one of the most formidable U.S.
military forces to be sent onto former Soviet soil. It will even
operate at times from ex-Soviet army bases in Latvia, Lithuania
and Estonia.
The aim is to convince Moscow that -- unlike in non-NATO
Ukraine -- any Russian interference in the Baltics would put it
at war with the Western alliance.
"The purpose is to be a very visible demonstration of
commitment to our allies," says Captain John Farmer, public
affairs officer for the Ironhorse unit, whose formal name is the
1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
"We may take slightly longer to deploy than lighter forces,
but there's nothing like a tank if you really want to achieve
effect."
The unit was given barely a month's notice it would be sent
across the Atlantic from its Texas base to the Baltic states and
Poland. It will replace a similar number of much more lightly
armed U.S. paratroopers deployed at short notice after Russia's
seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region in March.
The annexation was closely followed by the outbreak of
separatist war in eastern Ukraine, where NATO accused Russia in
August of sending in arms and troops to support pro-Moscow
rebels, something the Kremlin denied.
NEW COLD WAR?
Faced with the gravest East-West crisis since the Cold War,
NATO pledged at a summit in Wales in September to maintain a
high level of exercises in Eastern Europe, as a tough signal to
Moscow and a gesture of reassurance to nervous ex-communist
member states that were once dominated by the Soviet Union.
Outright conflict, most experts believe, remains almost
unthinkable. More likely, they say, Russia might choose to
destabilise the Baltics by stirring up dissent amongst ethnic
Russians there and perhaps deploying covert special forces.
NATO states are discussing how they would react to such
"ambiguous warfare" tactics in member states.
But deterring Russia means demonstrating an ability and will
to fight it, military analysts say - hence deployments like
Ironhorse. The symbolism of its tanks is all the more important
given that none of the Baltic states have any modern tanks of
their own, although Poland retains one of the largest such
forces in Europe.
Permanently stationing U.S. and other units in the Baltics
remains off the table, in part due to concerns this would breach
a 1997 Russia-NATO agreement. For now, NATO and U.S. officials
talk of a "rotational persistent presence" of overlapping units
coming and going. A further new high-readiness force, likely to
be headquartered in Poland, will also be able to deploy within
48 hours, officials say.
"We will have the right forces and the right equipment in
the right place at the right time," Denmark's General Knud
Bartels, chairman of NATO's military committee, said last week.
Several Danish Leopard-2 tanks deployed to the region for
around a week for exercises earlier this year but the Ironhorse
will stay much longer, likely three months. Even after the
troops return, some U.S. officials suspect the tanks and
vehicles will remain, ready for use by other units, although no
final decision has yet been made.
DECADE OF RISING TENSION
Military tensions between Russia and nearby NATO states have
been increasing for the past decade, now supercharged by
worries over Ukraine. Last year, some 6,000 personnel took part
in NATO's "Steadfast Jazz" exercise in the Baltics and Poland.
That followed a major Russian exercise just across the
border in Belarus that some Western officials say concluded with
a mock nuclear strike on Warsaw, a suggestion Moscow denies.
Having boosted its military spending some 30 percent since
2008, Russia has considerably stepped up its own military
footprint and activity.
Last year, it reopened a Cold War-era air base near its
border with Latvia and another in Belarus housing several dozen
attack helicopters and Su-27 fighters. According to a report
earlier this year by Estonian defence think tank the
International Centre for Defence Studies (ICDS), most Russian
army units in the region have also received new armoured
vehicles. Russia's Baltic Fleet has also seen new warships and
Cold War vessels upgraded, including with new missiles.
Perhaps most importantly, in the last four years Russia has
deployed Iskander ballistic missiles and upgraded S-400
anti-aircraft missiles including in its Kaliningrad enclave,
sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.
Those missiles, ICDS said, would allow Russia to strike
almost without warning across an arc from Poland to Finland
while making it much more able to defend its own bases from air
attack. Unlike jets or cruise missiles, the Iskanders could
evade much of NATO's defences.
Their deployment, Moscow says, was a direct reaction to U.S.
missile defence batteries being installed in Eastern Europe.
The Baltic states say Russian military aircraft have this
year sharply increased the number of aggressive flights near
their airspace, although it is down slightly from its peak in
May-June.
In response, the United States, Britain and others have also
stepped up their commitment to NATO's Baltic Air Policing
mission.
Down on the ground, there are no plans to send Ironhorse
troops and tanks right up to Russia's border. But officials say
that is as much down to practical considerations about churning
up roads and causing disruption as to any diplomatic factors.
"Everyone loves tanks," says U.S. Army Capt Farmer. "But
they can make a real mess."
(; Additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and David
Mardiste in Tallinn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Mark Heinrich)