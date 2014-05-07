* Baltics get all their gas from Russia
* Estonia uses mostly shale oil, followed by renewables
* Latvia has stored more than a year's supply of gas
* Lithuania to launch LNG terminal at end-2014
By Aija Krutaine and Andrius Sytas
VILNIUS/RIGA, May 7 Estonia, Lithuania and
Latvia depend on Russia for all their gas imports, but they each
have defences in place to ensure sufficient energy supplies if
Moscow cuts off gas exports in an escalation of the Ukraine
crisis.
Russia's Gazprom has threatened to cut supplies to
Ukraine in June if it receives no payment toward the billions of
euros it owes. Gazprom supplies about 30 percent of Europe's gas
and ships about half of that via Ukraine.
For the Baltics, however, the long-feared risk that Russia
could use energy as a political weapon has
encouraged them to come up with alternatives.
These countries, therefore, have been some of the most vocal
critics of what they see as Russian expansionism, pressing the
European Union to adopt tougher sanctions in the crisis.
Estonia, out of all EU members, was the second least
dependent on energy imports after Denmark in 2012, data from
Estonia's statistics office showed.
Its main fuel for power generation in 2012 was shale oil at
81 percent, while renewables contributed another 15.2 percent.
Latvia's underground storage can hold as much as 2.3 billion
cubic metres of gas for withdrawal, far exceeding its
consumption of 1.5 bcm in 2013. After a mild winter, it still
holds some reserves and will soon start injecting gas again.
In an extreme case, it can also withdraw the gas stored to
keep the pressure in the reservoir, known as buffer gas, of
which there is enough to meet its demand for a year.
"There are no indications at the moment that Russia is
planning to cut natural gas supply for Latvia," Prime Minister
Laimdota Straujuma told Reuters.
Lithuania expects to start importing liquefied natural gas
(LNG) in 2015 by sea via a floating terminal called
"Independence".
"If Russia considers cutting gas supplies to Lithuania, it
will really need to hurry," said Gitanas Nauseda, chief
economist at Lithuanian bank SEB. "Because any such cut will be
meaningless by this December, when the LNG import terminal will
be operational in Klaipeda."
Furthermore, the Kaliningrad exclave, home to Moscow's
Baltic sea fleet, depends on gas supplies that pass through
Lithuania. Last year the news surfaced, however, that Russia is
building gas storage in Kaliningrad to meet its needs for two to
four weeks.
"That indicates that Russia is preparing for something,"
said Arvydas Sekmokas, Lithuania's former energy minister. "But
we are very close to crossing a line, when our energy dependence
on Russia will be reduced significantly."
EXISTENTIAL THREAT
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite has said the ability
to import LNG would put an end to the "existential threat" of
dependence on Russian energy.
The planned floating import terminal could meet about
two-thirds of its 2013 consumption of 2.7 bcm, and its capacity
could later be increased to 4 bcm a year.
Analysts say Gazprom is helping Lithuania attract potential
LNG suppliers by charging the highest price in Europe at
$460-$490 per 1,000 cubic meters last year, compared with the EU
average of $370-$380.
"High Russian pipeline gas prices are helping to attract LNG
sellers, because in case of low prices, LNG would be
uncompetitive," said Reinis Aboltins, an analyst at Riga-based
think-tank Providus.
Latvia, whose gas prices are lower than Lithuania's, has
been less willing to challenge Gazprom's monopoly, delaying gas
market liberalization until April 2017.
"Latvia's lawmakers were scared that Russia could increase
gas prices and that voters would punish the ruling coalition by
voting for a pro-Russian Harmony Center party," said Juris
Ozolins, former energy minister and former adviser to the
European Commission.
Russia may be reluctant to cut supplies to the Baltics in
part because such a move could push them further towards energy
independence.
For Estonia, the smallest Baltic state, gas accounted for
only about 10 percent of its energy supply, or 0.7 bcm, in 2012.
No data was available for 2013.
"Estonia is largely self-sufficient in energy terms and is
able to meet its electricity and heat needs from domestic
sources," the International Energy Agency said in a report last
September.
Katja Yafimava, a London-based analyst from the Oxford
Institute for Energy Studies, said the Baltic states should not
fear gas cuts as long as they pay the bills on time.
"The likelihood of Gazprom cutting gas to the Baltics, as
well as to any other country - provided that the gas is being
paid for in line with the contracts - is next to zero," she
added.
Aboltins in Riga disagreed. "If the EU imposes hard economic
sanctions on Russia, there is a high probability that Moscow
will strike back."
(Additional reporting by David Mardiste in Tallinn, writing by
Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Jane Baird)