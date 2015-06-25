(Adds detail on approved list in paragraphs 3-4)
MOSCOW, June 25 A list of Western products that
Russia has banned could be changed according to the state of
relations with the European Union and other countries, Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
Medvedev told a government meeting he had approved an order,
initiated by President Vladimir Putin, to extend a ban on food
imports from the West by one year. That came in response to an
EU decision to extend sanctions on Russia over its role in the
Ukraine conflict.
Later on Thursday, the government published the order, which
officially extended the ban until Aug 5, 2016.
The list of banned products remained the same and included
fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy products.
Some Russian officials have previously said the list could
be expanded to include flowers, chocolates and tinned fish.
"This list is of course not a constant. It can be changed
depending on a number of things, including how our relations
develop with our European partners and partners in a number of
other countries," Medvedev told a government meeting.
Russia has said it would respond to Western sanctions imposed
over Moscow's role in Ukraine in a "symmetrical" way, widening
its so-called counter-sanctions only if the West extends its
own.
Putin has praised the import ban for spurring agricultural
growth and says Russia is weathering other sanctions, which have
all but cut off banks and companies from global financial
markets and oil companies from some cooperation.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Maria Kiselyova and Polina
Devitt; writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Timothy Heritage
and Larry King)