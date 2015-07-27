KIEV, July 27 Ukraine expects to tie up a deal with creditors to restructure the eurobonds of state-owned Oschadbank on July 30, Finance Minister Natalia Yarseko said on Monday.

The restructuring of Oschadbank's bonds and those of another state-run bank Ukreximbank is part of a wider programme to restructure the country's $23 billion sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.

