BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
KIEV, July 27 Ukraine expects to tie up a deal with creditors to restructure the eurobonds of state-owned Oschadbank on July 30, Finance Minister Natalia Yarseko said on Monday.
The restructuring of Oschadbank's bonds and those of another state-run bank Ukreximbank is part of a wider programme to restructure the country's $23 billion sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.