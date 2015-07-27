BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
KIEV, July 27 Ukraine expects to tie up a deal with creditors to restructure the eurobonds of state-owned Oschadbank on July 30, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Monday.
The restructuring of Oschadbank's bonds and those of another state-run bank Ukreximbank form part of a broader International Monetary Fund-led programme to restructure the country's $23 billion sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.
Yaresko, speaking at a ministry meeting with Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, said agreement on Oschadbank would save $1.3 billion over the next four years which, together with restructuring of Ukreximbank's outstanding eurobonds, would make a total saving of $2.7 billion for the overall package.
Negotiations to restructure Ukraine's foreign debts have dragged on for over four months due to disagreement over the need for a writedown on the principal of the bonds as requested by Kiev.
But Yaresko said on Monday that she felt sure a deal would be reached. "Ukraine is seeking intensified negotiations with the creditor's committee. And I am sure that we will achieve a result," she said.
