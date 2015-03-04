KIEV, March 4 A month ago, Natalia Sorokun, 40,
went to a downtown Kiev branch of Delta Bank to ask if the bank
was solid enough to continue keeping her safe deposit box of
valuables there.
Now, a day after Ukraine's central bank declared Ukraine's
fourth largest bank insolvent, Sorokun and other Delta Bank
customers could only knock on the bank's locked door in hope of
finding out what happened to their savings.
After a year of political upheaval and war, Ukraine's
economy is in tailspin with a currency that just pulled back
from record lows, the highest interest rates in 15 years and
fresh fears that insolvency could spread to other lenders.
"In our country, it's ridiculous to believe anyone or
anything. We have no laws, and any promises they make can be
broken at any moment," said Sorokun who said she closed her bank
accounts a year ago at the beginning of street protests that
ousted Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich.
"The best thing is to avoid banks altogether, if you have
money at all that is," said Sorokun, a speech pathologist.
Depositors of other banks that have already been shut have
received compensation, and the state says it will continue to
compensate deposits of up to 200,000 hryvnia at failed banks.
But with the currency having lost a third of its value since the
start of this year after halving last year, any delay could be
costly.
At a Delta Bank branch in central Kiev, the lights were on
but the door was locked. A note on a piece of paper over the ATM
said: "out of service".
A Delta Bank spokeswoman said it was not clear when
customers like Sorokun would be given access to their safe
boxes. Sorokun's husband said the bank's call centre had told
him it hoped to restore access within a week.
As part of its effort to halt the currency's slide, the
central bank has also decided to raise its interest rate to 30
percent, the highest since 2000, drawing fury from businesses.
"(The bank) is halting the development of industry and small
and medium-sized businesses, making lending to the real sector
of the economy impossible and significantly reducing consumer
demand," the Kiev-based union of industrialists and
entrepreneurs said.
BANKS SHUT
The collapse in the currency and the wider economy has been
devastating for the banking sector. Ukraine's central bank has
already shut around 10 banks this in the first two months of
this year after closing 33 last year, in all nearly a quarter of
the pre-crisis total.
"(Delta) is hardly the only weak bank... Other bankruptcies
may happen on the market," said Hlib Vyshlinsky, deputy managing
director at GFK Ukraine, who said other banks are known for
risky practices, such as lending to their shareholders.
Delta's main shareholder, Nikolai Lagun, said in a statement
the lender needed an injection of more cash from the central
bank, like the almost 5 billion hryvnia it was given last year,
and blamed the bank's fate on the country's economic situation.
Kiev-based Credit Rating which monitors the health of 32
Ukrainian banks said that of them, eight were in deteriorating
condition.
"The biggest risk is liquidity. Without that, the future
work of these institutions will depend on reforming reserves and
the financial strength of the banks' partners," said Olga
Shubina, deputy general director of Credit Rating.
The government and central bank say the collapse in the
hryvnia is driven by "irrational" demand for hard currency,
which they believe will halt once Kiev's finances are repaired
by the start of a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund
bailout, potentially within weeks.
The hike in interest rates is part of a package of steps
Kiev has taken to drive the hryvnia back up to 20-22 to the
dollar after it fell below 30 to the dollar last week. It was
trading at 23.71 to the dollar on Wednesday based on the average
of transactions registered by the central bank.
To keep up the value of the hyrvnia, exporters are obliged
to sell 75 percent of their foreign currency earnings, while
importers are required to obtain administrative approval before
they are permitted to buy dollars.
Currency traders say the restrictions on buying dollars are
keeping demand artificially low, reducing trade volume and
pressure on the currency, but at a cost of damage to the wider
economy as importers face more difficulty doing business.
"Activity is low because there are practically no buyers.
The conditions for buying foreign currency, which the central
bank put in place, are impossible to fulfil," said a bank
trader, speaking on condition of anonymity required by the
employer.
Earlier this week, the parliament passed a raft of
IMF-backed amendments to the 2015 draft budget in hopes of
pushing the deal with the international lender through.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk)