KIEV, April 16 Neither state-owned Ukreximbank
nor Oschadbank will seek a principal or coupon reduction in debt
restructuring talks with bondholders, Ukraine's Finance Ministry
said in a statement on Thursday.
The banks' bonds are to be restructured under an
International Monetary Fund-backed overhaul of sovereign and
state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap.
The Finance Ministry has made clear it will seek to cut the
face value of Ukraine's sovereign debt, but earlier in April
hinted the bonds of state-run Ukreximbank and Oschadbank could
be treated more leniently -- a fact it confirmed on Thursday.
"Due to the special considerations applicable to state-owned
banks they will only be required to re-profile these obligations
(ie extend the maturity thereof). No principal or coupon
reduction is required for these instruments," it said.
Ukreximbank's $750 million eurobond maturing end-April 2015
has been particularly in focus, after a vote to
postpone its repayment was adjourned on Monday over a lack of
quorum.
On Wednesday the bank warned it would most likely default if
bondholders vote against the proposal to extend the maturity on
the bond by three months. The new vote will take place on April
27, the day the Eurobond matures.
Ukreximbank also has a $125 million bond maturing in
February 2016 and a $600 million issue maturing
in January 2018. A $700 million Eurobond of
Oschadbank matures in March 2016, while a $500
million issue matures in March 2018.
Ukrainian officials have set themselves a June deadline to
complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding package backed
by the IMF. Many analysts are sceptical the planned timeframe is
realistic.
(Reporting By Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper and
Alessandra Prentice, editing by Timothy Heritage and Crispian
Balmer)