* State-controlled Sberbank postpones investment conference
* Bankers in Moscow nervous about threat of sanctions
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, March 12 Russia's largest bank Sberbank
has postponed one of the country's highest profile
investment conferences due to volatility stemming from the
situation in Ukraine, the bank said on Wednesday.
The move underscores increasing nervousness in Moscow's
banking sector in the face of Western threats of economic
sanctions in response to Russia's seizure of Crimea.
Leaders in Washington and Western Europe have signaled they
are prepared to impose asset freezes and other sanctions against
those responsible for violating the sovereignty of Ukraine.
"In capital markets everything is on hold," said one
Moscow-based investment banker who added that deals are now
being scrutinised at banks' highest levels.
"Banks are trying to work in something in the legal language
and documentation that if there were sanctions imposed, what
would that mean," the banker said.
State-controlled Sberbank had scheduled its Russia Forum
event for April 10 to 12, but said in a statement it had decided
to change the timing to the autumn following feedback from
companies and investors.
The forum, held in Moscow, is a major annual event in
Russia's business community. It has drawn top Russian and
international business people and economists as speakers, as
well as top politicians including President Vladimir Putin.
The decision to postpone was made in light of the "lack of
short-term visibility around the Ukraine situation (and)
uncertain economic dynamics and elevated volatility on capital
markets," Sberbank said.
The move comes a week after VTB Capital, the investment
banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank VTB,
postponed an investment forum scheduled for April 8 to 9 in New
York.
"We have rescheduled our NY event in order to ensure the
availability of keynote speakers and to confirm those dates that
will be convenient for the forum's target audience," VTB Capital
said in a statement.
Russia's moves in Ukraine's Crimea region have led to a
sharp fall in the rouble and predictions from some economists
that Russia could fall into recession.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that
nothing justified Russia's takeover in the Black Sea peninsula
but he declined to get into details about the administration's
plans to impose sanctions on Moscow if a solution is not found.
"I don't want to go into all of the detail except to say ...
it can get ugly fast if the wrong choices are made, and it can
get ugly in multiple directions," Kerry said. "So, our hope is
that indeed there is a way to have a reasonable outcome, here."
In Moscow, bankers said they hoped that the situation does
not deteriorate so far that the U.S. and Europe detonate the
'nuclear option' of freezing dollars held in corresponding
overseas accounts resulting in foreign banks being forced out of
Russia and trade being disrupted.
"It's a gun where one barrel is pointed at the enemy and the
other back at you," said the Moscow-based banking advisor. "If
you pull the trigger you'll shoot yourself in the face as well
as your opponent. It is nuclear, because trade stops in any
direction."