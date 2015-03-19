KIEV, March 19 Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it would continue its interventions on the interbank currency market in a bid to keep the hryvnia currency in a range of 21.50 to 23.50 hryvnia to the dollar.

"The central bank is coming to the market every day with two quotes - 21.50 hryvnias and 23.50 hryvnias - and it is prepared to support the market through interventions by buying and selling in this corridor," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said that in the first two weeks of March it had bought about $580 million, excess supply resulting from the introduction of extra currency controls and stricter rules for importers, which have restricted demand for dollars on the market.

The bank raised its benchmark refinancing rate to 30 percent from 19.5 percent earlier this month to rein in rocketing inflation after the hryvnia fell 50 percent in February, having also shed 50 percent in 2014.

The rate has since stabilised and on Thursday, for the eight day in a row, the bank offered to buy dollars at 21.50 hryvnias and to sell at 23.50.

"The volume of the market in recent days is significant and amounts to about $220 million. All of this suggests an equilibrium on the market," the bank said in its statement.

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund forecast the average hryvnia rate at 21.7 hryvnia to the dollar in 2015, rising to around 22.0 by the end of the year.

The average trading rate on the central bank website as of Wednesday stood at 23.39 hryvnia to the dollar, weakening from 22.37 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Gareth Jones)