KIEV, March 19 Ukraine's central bank said on
Thursday it would continue its interventions on the interbank
currency market in a bid to keep the hryvnia currency in a range
of 21.50 to 23.50 hryvnia to the dollar.
"The central bank is coming to the market every day with two
quotes - 21.50 hryvnias and 23.50 hryvnias - and it is prepared
to support the market through interventions by buying and
selling in this corridor," the bank said in a statement.
The bank said that in the first two weeks of March it had
bought about $580 million, excess supply resulting from the
introduction of extra currency controls and stricter rules for
importers, which have restricted demand for dollars on the
market.
The bank raised its benchmark refinancing rate to 30 percent
from 19.5 percent earlier this month to rein in rocketing
inflation after the hryvnia fell 50 percent in February, having
also shed 50 percent in 2014.
The rate has since stabilised and on Thursday, for the eight
day in a row, the bank offered to buy dollars at 21.50 hryvnias
and to sell at 23.50.
"The volume of the market in recent days is significant and
amounts to about $220 million. All of this suggests an
equilibrium on the market," the bank said in its statement.
Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund forecast the
average hryvnia rate at 21.7 hryvnia to the dollar in 2015,
rising to around 22.0 by the end of the year.
The average trading rate on the central bank website as of
Wednesday stood at 23.39 hryvnia to the dollar, weakening from
22.37 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Gareth Jones)