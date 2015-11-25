KIEV Nov 25 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is to buy a 30 percent stake in the Ukrainian unit of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) , the banks said on Wednesday.

EBRD said in July that the investment in Ukraine's second-largest Western-owned bank would send a positive signal to the market during a period of severe political and economic crisis. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Andrew Osborn)