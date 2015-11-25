(Adds RBI comments)

KIEV/VIENNA Nov 25 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is to buy 30 percent of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, the Ukrainian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the banks said on Wednesday.

The EBRD has said the well-flagged investment in Ukraine's second-largest Western-owned bank would send a positive signal to the market during a period of political and economic crisis.

RBI said the EBRD would participate in a capital increase worth 122 million euros ($129 million) at Bank Aval, boosting the Ukrainian bank's Tier 1 ratio. The capital increase is subject to shareholder approval in a vote due on Dec. 3.

RBI's stake in Bank Aval will fall to around 67 percent from 96.2 percent, though the exact percentages hinge on the extent to which Aval's independent shareholders take part in the share issue.

Bank Aval had a Tier 1 ratio of 6.86 percent under local standards at the end of September, well above the minimum 4.0 requirement of the Ukrainian National Bank, RBI said. The threshold will increase to 7.0 percent by 2019.

After the transaction Bank Aval's Tier 1 ratio will be 14.19 percent under local standards, based on proforma figures and actual exchange rates.

RBI is in the midst of a radical restructuring in central and eastern Europe to shrink its balance sheet and improve its capital ratios. ($1 = 0.9446 euros)