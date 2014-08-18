BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday a 'certain progress' was achieved during talks between Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday on ways to end the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The ministry said in a statement all parties agreed to continue talks in the same format to prepare 'concrete proposals' for the heads of government in Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
NEW YORK, April 18 Sterling jumped along with gold, and stocks and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday, after Britain called a snap election for June, adding to investors concern about geopolitical instability.