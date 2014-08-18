MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday a 'certain progress' was achieved during talks between Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday on ways to end the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement all parties agreed to continue talks in the same format to prepare 'concrete proposals' for the heads of government in Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)