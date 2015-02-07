MUNICH Feb 7 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said
on Saturday that Washington wanted a peaceful solution to the
conflict in Ukraine but added that Kiev had a right to defend
itself against Russia and that the United States would provide
it with the means to do so.
"The president and I agree we must spare no effort to save
lives and resolve the conflict peacefully. As Chancellor Merkel
said today, it's worth the attempt," Biden told a security
conference in Munich.
But he added: "Too many times President Putin has promised
peace and delivered tanks, troops and weapons. So we will
continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance, not to
encourage war but to allow Ukraine to defend itself."
"Let me be clear we do not believe there is a military
solution in Ukraine. But let me be equally clear, we do not
believe Russia has the right to do what they're doing. We
believe we should attempt an honorable peace. We also believe
the Ukrainian people have a right to defend themselves," Biden
said.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown)