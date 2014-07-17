WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the downing of a Malaysian airliner near the Ukraine-Russia border apparently was "not an accident" and that the passenger jet was "blown out of the sky."

Biden, in a speech in Detroit, said there may have been Americans on board and determining that was the first priority for the United States.

He called the downing of the plane a "grave situation" and said there are many questions that need to be answered.

Biden said the plane's downing was apparently "not an accident" and that the jet had been "blown out of the sky."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)