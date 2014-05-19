WASHINGTON May 19 Vice President Joe Biden's
visit to Romania and Cyprus aims to reassure European allies of
the U.S. commitment to the region in the face of Russia's role
in the crisis in Ukraine, a senior administration official said
on Monday.
Biden's journey Tuesday through Friday is part of an
outreach effort that has included trips to Ukraine, the Baltic
states and Poland.
"He is making these trips, these calls, taking these
meetings all as a way of showing the United States' continuing
solidarity and growing partnership with all of our European
partners at a complicated and challenging time in Europe," the
official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for separatist
movements in the east and south of Ukraine have drawn economic
sanctions from the United States and the European Union. The
crisis will be a central theme in Biden's discussions with
leaders in Bucharest and Nicosia, the official said.
"The vice president's main message will be one of
reassurance," the official said.
The United States has so far seen no evidence that Russia
has lived up to Russian President Vladimir Putin's pledge to
move troops away from the border with Ukraine, he said.
"They made similar claims in March and didn't follow
through, so we'll be tracking this closely," he said.
In a visit to Bucharest, Biden will also discuss how Romania
can play a role in Europe's energy supply and reduce Russia's
ability to use the threat of cutting off natural gas supplies as
a political weapon, the official said.
Russia supplies 30 percent of Europe's gas needs and has
threatened to halt supplies to Ukraine because of debts,
reviving fears of a repeat of supply crises across Europe in
2007 and 2009. Romania is a potential alternative source of gas
for Ukraine.
In Cyprus, Biden will seek to strengthen Cypriot commitment
to EU sanctions against Russia even though those measures could
weigh heavily on Cyprus.
"We are aware of and understanding of the exposure of Cyprus
to Russian economic activity," the official said.
However, the United States believes that a sanctions regime
could be enforced and even strengthened if necessary, which
would impose costs on Russia without unduly hurting Cyprus.
Thousands of Russians seeking an island lifestyle, tax
benefits and an EU entry point live in Cyprus. It is among EU
countries that have expressed reluctance to impose further
sanctions on Moscow.
Biden plans to see the leader of the Turkish Cypriot
community, but details have yet to be worked out.
The island has been divided since a Greek Cypriot coup was
followed by a Turkish invasion of the north in 1974. Turkey
keeps some 30,000 troops in the north and is the only nation to
recognize the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jan Paschal)