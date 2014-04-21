ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO, April 21 U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden will announce a package of technical
assistance focused on energy and economic aid distribution
during a two day visit to Kiev, a senior administration official
said on Monday.
Briefing reporters on board Biden's plane, the official said
the assistance was made up primarily of technical know-how to
help boost energy efficiency as well as production in Ukrainian
natural gas fields and extraction of "unconventional" gas
resources.
The economic assistance involved U.S. teams to help Ukraine
ensure international aid was allocated effectively in all parts
of the country, the official said.
Biden will also discuss a recent U.S. tranche of non-lethal
security aid for Ukraine and options for following up on that.
"He'll have the opportunity to speak with the government
about what more is needed and what more we could provide in the
period ahead," the official said.
Biden arrived in Ukraine on Monday and has meetings with
government leaders scheduled for Tuesday.
