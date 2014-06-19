(Adds more comments from Biden, background)
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday the
United States would work with its allies to "impose further
costs on Russia" if Moscow failed to use its influence to stop
separatist violence in eastern Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden's warning came as fighting continued in the east,
which has killed 147 Ukrainian soldiers and wounded hundreds
more. He said Russia has failed to stop sending weapons and
militants across the border.
"The vice president noted that the United States would work
with our partners to impose further costs on Russia if it
continued on its current course," the White House said in a
statement.
The United States and European Union imposed sanctions on
Russian individuals and some companies after Moscow annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region in March, and have threatened broader
economic sanctions on sectors such as energy and mining.
European Union leaders are expected to discuss sanctions at
a meeting slated for June 27. Biden and Poroshenko agreed to
"stay in touch" ahead of that meeting, the White House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney and Ken
Wills)