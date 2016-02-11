WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed the need for
governance reforms in Ukraine during a phone call on Thursday,
the White House said.
The call came a day after Poroshenko told the International
Monetary Fund he was committed to the reforms to keep Kiev's
$17.5 billion IMF bailout on track.
"The vice president urged the governing coalition to quickly
establish unity to allow Ukraine to move forward with reforms,
in line with the commitments in its IMF program," the White
House said in a statement.
The two leaders also expressed "serious concern about the
worsening security situation in eastern Ukraine," the White
House said.
