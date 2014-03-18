Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WARSAW, March 18 The United States will work on greater diversification of energy sources in the Baltics and may consider rotating units of its ground and naval forces through the region for training exercises, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Biden, who was speaking after meeting Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves in the Polish capital, also said that his country remains committed to NATO's pledge to help member states if military action is taken against them.
Ilves said during a joint news conference with Biden that the European Union's response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine must be more robust and "should not be about the price of gas". (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.