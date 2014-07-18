France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
KIEV Ukraine's emergency services have found two black boxes at the crash site of a Malaysian airliner, Interfax-Ukraine quoted an adviser to the governor of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
"Two black boxes were found by our emergency services. I have no information on where these boxes are at the moment," Kostyantyn Batovsky was quoted as saying.
A spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry in Kiev declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Peter Graff)
CAIRO Islamic State was responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint just outside Egypt's St. Catherine's Monastery in southern Sinai, the group's Amaq news agency said on Tuesday.