France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
LONDON Britain said on Wednesday it had taken delivery of two black box flight recorders recovered from MH17, the Malaysian passenger jet downed over eastern Ukraine last week.
"We can confirm that the two black boxes from MH17 have been delivered by the Dutch Safety Board to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch at Farnborough for download," a statement from the Department for Transport said.
A department spokesman said it would take 24 hours to download the data from each black box, but did not know whether the data from each could be downloaded simultaneously. The data will then be sent to international investigators for analysis.
(Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
WASHINGTON When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.