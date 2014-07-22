LONDON, July 22 Britain has agreed to a Dutch
request for air accident investigators to retrieve data from the
black boxes of the Malaysia Airlines plane that was downed over
Ukraine with the loss of 298 lives, Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Tuesday.
The two boxes may shed light on Western claims that flight
MH17 was shot down with a Russian surface-to-air missile fired
from an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists in eastern
Ukraine.
"We've agreed Dutch request for air accident investigators
at Farnborough to retrieve data from MH17 black boxes for
international analysis," Cameron said on Twitter.
The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), based in
Farnborough, southern England, is part of the Department for
Transport and is responsible for the investigation of civil
aircraft accidents and serious incidents.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)