DONETSK, Ukraine, July 22 A senior separatist
leader, Aleksander Borodai, handed over black boxes from an
airliner downed over eastern Ukraine to Malaysian experts in the
city of Donetsk in the early hours of Tuesday.
"Here they are, the black boxes," Borodai told a room packed
with journalists at the headquarters of his self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic as an armed rebel placed the boxes on
a desk.
Both sides then signed a document, which Borodai said was a
protocol to finalise the procedure.
Colonel Mohamed Sakri of Malaysian National Security Council
told the meeting the two black boxes were "in good condition".
(Reporting by Peter Graff, writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
editing by Grant McCool)